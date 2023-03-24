Wells Fargo & Company Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $142.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.07.

NIKE stock opened at $120.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.29 and its 200 day moving average is $110.33. The company has a market capitalization of $187.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in NIKE by 364.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,851,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

