West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) SVP Sells $483,855.00 in Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

NYSE WST opened at $331.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $424.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.74.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

WST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WST. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

