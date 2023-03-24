Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Whirlpool stock opened at $126.09 on Thursday. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $124.43 and a 12 month high of $199.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.53.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Whirlpool by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

