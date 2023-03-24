Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.47.
Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of WSM opened at $118.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.18 and a 200-day moving average of $124.48. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $176.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.