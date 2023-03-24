Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.47.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WSM opened at $118.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.18 and a 200-day moving average of $124.48. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $176.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.