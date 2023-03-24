Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,260,466,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $971,817,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $443,241,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $362,474,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $250,965,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WTW stock opened at $226.19 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.23.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

