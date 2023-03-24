Wolfe Research Lowers VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target to $37.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.09% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on VICI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.79.
VICI Properties Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE:VICI opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $35.69.
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
