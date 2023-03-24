Wolfe Research Lowers VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target to $37.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VICI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.79.

NYSE:VICI opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $35.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in VICI Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

