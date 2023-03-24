Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.78. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $63.24.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.00 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Worthington Industries’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $1,084,260.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,968,343.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $1,084,260.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,839 shares in the company, valued at $29,968,343.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,870,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,338,000 after buying an additional 415,442 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 66,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

