Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $53.13, but opened at $57.44. Worthington Industries shares last traded at $59.97, with a volume of 38,320 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.34. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Worthington Industries news, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $1,084,260.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,968,343.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $1,084,260.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,839 shares in the company, valued at $29,968,343.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $52.78.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

