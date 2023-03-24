XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

XBiotech Stock Down 3.0 %

XBIT opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63. XBiotech has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $9.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XBiotech

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 31,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XBiotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 117.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XBiotech

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

