Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Yiren Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.
Yiren Digital Stock Down 4.2 %
Yiren Digital stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. Yiren Digital has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.85.
Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.
