Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Yiren Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Yiren Digital stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. Yiren Digital has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

