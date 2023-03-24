Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 30,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Further Reading

