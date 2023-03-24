Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

WTS opened at $159.83 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.31 and a 1-year high of $181.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.59 and a 200-day moving average of $150.82.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.70%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.04%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WTS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.50.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

