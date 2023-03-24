Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,430 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 1,978.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $17.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.41.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 41.69%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

