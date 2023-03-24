Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4,250.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

GRMN opened at $95.09 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $121.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.66 and a 200-day moving average of $91.37.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

