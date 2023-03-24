Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.06.

Chart Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Chart Industries stock opened at $115.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.25. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 203.30 and a beta of 1.46. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,095.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,095.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,784. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,875 shares of company stock worth $836,825 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.