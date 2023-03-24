Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 482,230 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2,372.4% in the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 446,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,576,000 after acquiring an additional 428,215 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2,901.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,564,000 after acquiring an additional 360,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 580.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 296,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 252,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI opened at $114.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.52 and its 200-day moving average is $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $118.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. On average, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $4,124,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,668,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,065,839.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $4,124,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,668,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,065,839.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $416,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,454.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,917,123 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.