Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,975 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Mueller Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Mueller Industries by 33.5% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $514,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Mueller Industries by 553.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Mueller Industries by 198.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 94,309 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MLI opened at $72.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.63. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.32%.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $38,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,671 shares in the company, valued at $45,275,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $4,107,054.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,784 shares in the company, valued at $46,408,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $38,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 603,671 shares in the company, valued at $45,275,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,666 shares of company stock worth $4,275,639 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

