Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Juniper Networks in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Juniper Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

JNPR opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,758,485 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,201,000 after acquiring an additional 41,347 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 23,583 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,003,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,068,000 after acquiring an additional 47,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 563,960 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 49,311 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $191,187.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,235 shares in the company, valued at $23,745,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,878 shares of company stock worth $1,918,822. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.11%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

