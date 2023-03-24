Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $105.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

