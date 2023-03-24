Zacks Research Weighs in on Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Ingersoll Rand in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of IR stock opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.67. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $60.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,794 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

