Zacks Research Weighs in on Spire Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SR)

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Spire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.37 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Spire’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Spire’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.35 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

Spire Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

NYSE:SR opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.37. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24.

Institutional Trading of Spire

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Spire during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 47.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Featured Articles

