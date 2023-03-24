Zacks Small Cap Comments on NN, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NN’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for NN’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NN in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NN Trading Down 2.7 %

Institutional Trading of NN

Shares of NNBR stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. NN has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NN by 128.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 239,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NN by 86.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 50,580 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the first quarter worth $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NN by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 753,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 61,176 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NN by 1,135.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

About NN

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

