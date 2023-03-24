Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Trading Down 2.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $35.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association traded as low as $29.05 and last traded at $29.44. 1,866,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 3,286,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.12.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZION. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at $955,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 8.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $91,760,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,377,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,049,000 after acquiring an additional 947,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,347,000 after acquiring an additional 902,141 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,010,000 after acquiring an additional 656,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,401,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,920,000 after acquiring an additional 599,605 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

