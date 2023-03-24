Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $69.19 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $127.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.21.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $340,774.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 28,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,808.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

