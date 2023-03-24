Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,230,000 after buying an additional 3,241,291 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,466,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,080,000 after purchasing an additional 929,812 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 21.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,800,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,341,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,040,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,955,000 after purchasing an additional 92,841 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,902 over the last 90 days. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZM stock opened at $69.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $127.37.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.