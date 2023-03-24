Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. MKM Partners lowered Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $69.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.61. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $127.37.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $253,406.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $208,133.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $253,406.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,138 shares of company stock worth $4,379,902 in the last 90 days. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

