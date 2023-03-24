Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Zumiez in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $280.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.60 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZUMZ. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zumiez in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Zumiez by 946.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zumiez by 211.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 6,606.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 794.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

