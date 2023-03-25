1,007 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $195.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.67 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.49.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.08.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

