16,258 Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HASI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 33,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on HASI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,087 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 549,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,778.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 549,894 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,464.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 7,087 shares of company stock worth $170,101 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 18.57, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $49.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 326.09%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.