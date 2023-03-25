16,956 Shares in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMLX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $1,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,530,598 shares in the company, valued at $261,537,668.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $3,186,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,792,617 shares in the company, valued at $88,972,777.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $1,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,530,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,537,668.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 468,997 shares of company stock worth $15,391,227. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
