17 Education & Technology Group (YQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 27th.

17 Education & Technology Group Trading Up 1.0 %

17 Education & Technology Group stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of -0.55.

Institutional Trading of 17 Education & Technology Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 21,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in 17 Education & Technology Group by 30.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. 8.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides educational services comprising membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services.

Further Reading

