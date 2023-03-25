1,937 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 320.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Etsy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 7.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $106.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.93. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $149.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,692 shares of company stock worth $7,961,533 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETSY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Etsy from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

