7,193 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,862.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,964,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,864,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,085.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,916,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,225,000 after buying an additional 1,754,455 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,674,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 256.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 285,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 205,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 489,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 194,382 shares in the last quarter.

IFRA opened at $35.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

