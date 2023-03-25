AbbVie Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 41,445 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 56% compared to the typical volume of 26,525 call options.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $158.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $278.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.04 and a 200 day moving average of $151.51. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.56%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

