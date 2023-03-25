ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) CEO Sells $135,210.00 in Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,754,457.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:ABM opened at $43.43 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.12.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in ABM Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ABM Industries by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

Featured Stories

