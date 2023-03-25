AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a report on Friday, March 17th.

AC Immune stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $185.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AC Immune by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AC Immune by 44.6% during the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,082,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

