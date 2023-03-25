AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a report on Friday, March 17th.
AC Immune Price Performance
AC Immune stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $185.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48.
AC Immune Company Profile
AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.
