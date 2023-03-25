Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Rating Increased to Buy at Guggenheim

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s current price.

ACCD has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $13.61 on Thursday. Accolade has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $990.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 129.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.47%. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accolade will post -6.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Accolade by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accolade during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Accolade by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Accolade by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 151,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 76,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

