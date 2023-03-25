Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 384.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,764 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 549.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,361,000 after buying an additional 2,095,124 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 41.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after buying an additional 759,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 112.8% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,417,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,631,000 after buying an additional 751,301 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $105.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.28. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

