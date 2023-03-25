Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,974,000 after buying an additional 378,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after buying an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,651,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,340,000 after buying an additional 707,906 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,200,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000,000 after buying an additional 118,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth $53,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

KRG opened at $19.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,371.43%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

