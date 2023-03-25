Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $27,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 56 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.10.

MSCI Stock Down 0.7 %

MSCI opened at $543.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $535.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.98. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.49%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.