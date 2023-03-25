Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 850.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 571.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 820.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Up 2.8 %

SUI opened at $133.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.35, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $193.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.71.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.88%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

