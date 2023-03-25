Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $703,000 Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $160.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.47. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

