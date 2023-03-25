Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ATVI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

ATVI opened at $84.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.70. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $85.72.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

