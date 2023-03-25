Activision Blizzard Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 243,428 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 306% compared to the average daily volume of 59,902 put options.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 5.9 %

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $84.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $85.72. The company has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 190,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 61,138 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,202,000 after purchasing an additional 738,029 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

