Acumen Capital Boosts Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Price Target to C$6.50

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Acumen Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday.

Sylogist Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CVE SYZ opened at C$15.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$366.39 million and a P/E ratio of 35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Sylogist has a 1 year low of C$7.41 and a 1 year high of C$16.00.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

