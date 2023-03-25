Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after acquiring an additional 721,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 679,798 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 665,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 130,224 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 501,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

