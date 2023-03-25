Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN:AE opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $92.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.88. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $61.84.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the first quarter worth $217,000. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

