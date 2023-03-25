Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Adams Resources & Energy Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:AE opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $92.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.88. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $61.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Adams Resources & Energy
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adams Resources & Energy (AE)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.