Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Desjardins raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

AEGXF stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

