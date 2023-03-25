AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at BMO Capital Markets

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AGFMF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

AGF Management Stock Performance

AGFMF stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. AGF Management has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $6.97.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

