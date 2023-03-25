AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) PT Lowered to C$9.00

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGFMF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Desjardins raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

AGF Management Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AGFMF opened at $5.83 on Thursday. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $6.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

